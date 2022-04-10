Omer F. Baer

Sep. 14, 1927 - April 6, 2022

MADISON - Omer F. Baer, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, in Kaukauna. He was born on September 14, 1927, to the late Michael and Winifred (Thissen) Baer in Brillion.

Omer graduated from Brillion High School in 1946, served a tour in the U.S. Army and then attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was employed by IBM in Madison for 35 years. Omer was a long-time parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Madison. Since 2020, he had been a resident of St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna where he passed away.

He is survived by his five daughters: Jane (Bill) Buxton of Wilmington, DE, Julie (Kendall) Williamson of St. Michael, MN, Ann Baer of Madison, Lynn Baer of Spokane, WA and Kristen (Craig) Butler of Canton, GA; his sister, Dolores Hall of Milwaukee; brother, Don (Judy) Baer of Brillion; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Agnes (Neuser) Baer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Jurek; and grandsons: Joseph Buxton and Michael Richards,

A Mass of Christian Burial Mass will be offered at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Brillion on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM, preceded by visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM in the Church. Father Thomas Pomeroy will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #126 of Brillion.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St Paul Elder Services, 316 E 14th St, Kaukauna, WI, 54130. The Baer family is deeply appreciative of the special care that Omer received at St. Paul Elder Services.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. "

