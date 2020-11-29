Bock, Orpha Alberta

DEFOREST - Orpha Alberta Bock, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 82, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Nov. 25, 2020, at Cottages of Madison. Orpha was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Ridgeway, Wis., to parents Albert and Lyda (Hughes) Schenkel.

Orpha grew up in Dodgeville and then later attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She married the late Gregory Bock on June 25, 1966, eventually relocating to DeForest, Wis., where they enjoyed 29 years of marriage.

Orpha spent a few years teaching and providing in-home daycare services before her long-term employment at UW-Madison Registrar's office, retiring in 1996. Her many hobbies included traveling, bowling, golfing, going for walks, reading, bingo, and playing card games with friends. She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Orpha is survived by her three children, Lori (Kym Overesash), David (Lesa Kimmerly-Stalheim), and Teri (Kevin) Taylor; four grandchildren, Viktoria, Dakota, Reece, and Kinley; one great-grandchild, Selena; brother-in-law, Alfred (Dick) Schroeder; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gregory; three sisters, Loni Hewitt, Kitty Buske and Alta Schroeder; and two brothers-in-law, Ernie Hewitt and Carson Buske.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Heartland Hospice.

A drive-thru visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a private funeral service and interment.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250