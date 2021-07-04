Menu
Otto Oimoen
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Oimoen, Otto C.

MADISON - Otto C. Oimoen, age 65, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 21, 2021. Otto was born in Madison on March 12, 1956, son of Frances Jane and Gerald Oimoen.

Otto was a 1974 graduate of Madison West High School. He worked part-time at Smoky's Club during high school and at his father's movie theater, The Mode Theater in Waterloo. After high school he worked for the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Services Facilities Planning and Management, where he stayed until his retirement in 2020. He was awarded several plaques honoring him for his 43-plus years of service.

Otto loved to build and fix things, making frequent trips to the home improvement stores.

He was passionate about politics and the environment and was a lifelong Madisonian. He had many dogs throughout his life, each of which held a special place in his heart.

Otto also liked to cook. He was known for his famous lasagna parties at the Blue Moon!

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Chuck) Katic, Fitchburg; his nephew, John (Phala) Katic, Sun Prairie; his niece, Christina (Chandan) Katic, Madison; two surviving aunts, Sarah Knoche, Waunakee, and JoAnn Rue, Mount Horeb; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 8, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., with a time of sharing beginning at 3:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, July 11, at SMOKY'S CLUB, 3005 University Ave., Madison, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Jul
8
Service
3:30p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Jul
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
SMOKY'S CLUB
3005 University Ave., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary and family: Very sorry for your brothers passing. Hopefully Sunday´s celebration can bring back good memories from the neighborhood.
Gary Dobson
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dance Masters of Wisconsin
July 6, 2021
