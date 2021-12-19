Young, Otto Walter

MADISON - Otto Walter Young, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge following a diagnosis of prostate cancer. He was born on Sept. 24, 1940, in Merrill, Wis., to Otto and Bernice Young. He was married to Janet Darrow on Oct. 24, 1970. They were married for 51 years and enjoyed traveling to every state and 42 countries, including five of the seven continents. Otto attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he majored in accounting. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as a corporation field auditor and the Wisconsin Department of Health and Family services as a financial supervisor, for a total of 37 years of service to the State of Wisconsin.

Otto is survived by his wife, Janet; and two sisters, Leora Young and Gloria (James) Jarvis. A memorial service will be held at the TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL at Oakwood Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

