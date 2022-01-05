Hansen, Pamela J.

STOUGHTON - Pamela J. Hansen, age 62, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her children. She was born on Nov. 17, 1959, in Beloit, the daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Bachim) Levan. Pam graduated from Hononegah High School in 1977, and she spent many years working as a payroll specialist for Durr Universal.

Pam loved spending time with her family, gardening and enjoyed reading mystery novels. She liked sewing, playing board games, cooking, baking, cake decorating, and was a very accomplished bowler. Pam loved her dogs, especially Thor.

Pam is survived by her children, Christopher and Stephanie Hansen; brothers, Greg (Pam) Levan and Wes (Tammy) Levan; sister, Kim (Willy) Edwards; former husband, Bruce Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jason Levan.

A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

