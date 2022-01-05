Landes, Pamela Jean

SUN PRAIRIE - Pamela Jean (Miller) Landes was born May 13, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to the song "I'll Do It My Way," and she did until the end, silently handling a tough battle with cancer and passing on Dec. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Landes of Los Angeles, Calif.; mother, Sally Carpenter of Sun Prairie; sister, Gina (Jeff) Poster of Sun Prairie; brothers, Dean (Debra) Carpenter of Mazomanie and Dennis (Meegan) Carpenter of Waunakee; niece and nephews, Lindsey (Jim) Moravchik, Aaron Poster, Adam (Carrie) Poster, and Andy Zeasman; one great-niece; and five great-nephews, whom she loved very much.

Pam's life was spent in the arts, as a painter, floral art designer, and for a great many years a quilter, managing Itchin To Stitch, traveling the U.S. showing and selling fabrics, etc. She and her sewing machine never parting.

Pam was preceded in death by her fathers, Clifford H. Miller and Franklin H. Carpenter; and grandparents, Dorothy and George Markee of Lodi.

Burial will be scheduled in Lodi, Wis.

A private memorial is planned for early spring: her favorite time of the year.