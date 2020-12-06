Lee, Pamela Ann

MIDDLETON - Pamela Ann Lee, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Attic Angel Place in Middleton, Wis.

Pam was born and raised in Detroit, Mich., attending Catholic school until college (and she would happily accept sympathies about this when offered). At the University of Detroit she studied education, was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, and also met Jim, the love of her life. After graduation, she taught elementary school for a few years, married Jim, and had her first child, all in the Detroit area. In 1970, the family moved to Madison where Pam had their second child and where she would later attend the University of Wisconsin, obtaining her master's degree in adult education while also working full time and raising her daughters.

Pam worked for Forest Products Research Society and later for the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) both in Madison. At age 51, while working as Publications Editor for CUNA, she sustained severe brain damage as the result of a tragic accident - an event that dramatically changed the course of Pam's life. As, in her words, "a stubborn German," she beat the odds and lived, but her mobility and ability to work were never the same.

She and Jim became snowbirds, spending their summers in Madison and their winters in Sarasota, Fla., where she could be closer to the beach, her happy place, and add to her collection of shells and beach glass. Despite her accident, she maintained a love of reading and editing and would still get out a pencil and mark any copy errors she spotted. Pam was also able to travel with Jim to Australia, England, and Scotland before it became too difficult for her to do so.

Upon the untimely death of her husband, Jim, who served as her primary caregiver for seventeen years, Pam's daughters moved her back to the Madison area full time. Pam become a resident and part of the community at Attic Angel Place's Health Center. She served as president of the Health Center Resident Council, particularly enjoyed onsite musical performances, and was a frequent library visitor during her eleven years there.

Pam is survived by her daughters, Missy Kellor (Adrian) of Verona, Wis., and Gwen Hassan of Oak Park, Ill.; her sister, Sue Perkins (Jim Stolz) of Oconomowoc, Wis.; her four grandchildren, Hannah, Sophia, Jared and Ian; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, James Lee, Pam was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Rich.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service was held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Attic Angel Association (www.atticangel.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

