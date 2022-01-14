Magee, Pamela

VERONA - Pamela Magee, age 76, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at Willow Pointe Memory Care in Verona, Wis.

She was born on March 20, 1945, in Nashville, Tenn., to Watson and Carold (Huffine) Magee. She received both her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Tennessee, and moved to Washington, D.C., shortly after to begin work on her thesis. While in Washington, Pam worked for the Peace Corp, and traveled extensively, including a year in Nepal, which she enjoyed immensely. She then moved to Wisconsin, becoming one of the first women assistant attorneys general for the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, and she remained employed there for over 30 years. Pamela loved to read, sing, and travel.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Leah (Nathan) Buttchen; son, Zachary (Michelle Huebler) Heilprin; her grandchildren, Ella, Kellen, Harlow, and Declan Buttchen; sister, Jennifer (Dewey) Colbaugh; and nephews, Jeremy (Marti) and Andy Colbaugh. She is further survived by her great-nieces, and many friends across all areas of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson and Carold Magee.

The family will be holding a private memorial service and scattering of ashes in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee later on in the year.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to either Agrace HospiceCare or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.