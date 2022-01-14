Menu
Pamela Magee
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Magee, Pamela

VERONA - Pamela Magee, age 76, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at Willow Pointe Memory Care in Verona, Wis.

She was born on March 20, 1945, in Nashville, Tenn., to Watson and Carold (Huffine) Magee. She received both her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Tennessee, and moved to Washington, D.C., shortly after to begin work on her thesis. While in Washington, Pam worked for the Peace Corp, and traveled extensively, including a year in Nepal, which she enjoyed immensely. She then moved to Wisconsin, becoming one of the first women assistant attorneys general for the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, and she remained employed there for over 30 years. Pamela loved to read, sing, and travel.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Leah (Nathan) Buttchen; son, Zachary (Michelle Huebler) Heilprin; her grandchildren, Ella, Kellen, Harlow, and Declan Buttchen; sister, Jennifer (Dewey) Colbaugh; and nephews, Jeremy (Marti) and Andy Colbaugh. She is further survived by her great-nieces, and many friends across all areas of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson and Carold Magee.

The family will be holding a private memorial service and scattering of ashes in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee later on in the year.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to either Agrace HospiceCare or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 14, 2022.
I am sorry to hear the news of her passing. Saw it on Friends of Nepal newsletter. Pam worked as an assistant to my father-in-law, Mike Furst, in Nepal, 1970-71. I think I have a 2-3 pictures of her at that time - would have to look for them. Bob Nichols PCV Nepal 1966-68, 1969-71.
bob nichols
April 6, 2022
I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nepal in the early 1970's and Pam's roommate for a period of time in Kathmandu. She was a lovely person. A number of Nepal Returned Peace Corps Volunteers met in Madison in October 2010 and Pam joined in the fun. I recently heard of her passing and wanted to express my heartfelt sympathy to her family. Blessings and Peace
Carol Scott
Friend
January 25, 2022
Pamela and I were recent friends until Alzheimer's rudely interfered. She requested that I pen a favorite quote of hers in calligraphy and I recall it now . . . "Die when I may, I want it said of me by those who knew me best, that I always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where I thought a flower would grow." Abraham Lincoln.
Rita Foltz
Friend
January 14, 2022
