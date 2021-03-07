Menu
Pamela Norton
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Norton, Pamela A.

WINDSOR/DEFOREST – Pamela A. Norton, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021. Pam was born on May 16, 1949, near Waterville, IA to Joseph and Eunice (Gavin) Norton. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Waukon, IA in 1967. Pam worked at Colonial Manor Nursing Home for 20 years and retired from St. Mary's Care Center as an office manager in 2011. She was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Olaf Catholic Church. Pam taught religious education classes and loved delivering communion to the homebound. Her passion was talking, listening, helping, and praying for others. Pam's pride and joy was her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Dan) Krause; grandchildren, Hannah and Gage Krause of Pardeeville, WI; brothers, Perry (Karen), Paul, Phil (Wendy); and sister, Patrice (Keith) Schulte all of Waukon, IA. She is further survived by eight nieces and nephews, and twelve great nieces and nephews. She was an honorary Grandma Pam to the Krause family. Along as an extended member of Kay Landen's family. She is preceded in death by her parents and dear friend Kay Landen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at NOON on Friday, March 12, 2021 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

A special thanks to Dale Orchalski and Fr. Kumud for all their visits, prayers, and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, WI
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
