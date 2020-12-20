Menu
Patricia Clikeman
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Clikeman, Patricia Ann "Patti"

MADISON - Patricia Ann "Patti" Clikeman, master gardener, quilter, and creative crafter, age 76, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She was born on Feb. 23, 1944, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Lena Palmer. She was united in marriage to Thomas M. Clikeman on Sept. 13, 1969, in Rockford.

Patti spent a lifetime serving others. Some of her favorite causes included volunteering with Meals on Wheels with her friend, Harriett Steil, and donating her time to the Olbrich Gardens Gift Shop where, much to his dismay, she always seemed to find a way to inflict serious damage to Tom's credit card. Her generosity and incredible gift giving were legendary as she always found or made the perfect gifts. She was always available as a second mom to help children of all ages, whether it be the neighbors' kids, her nieces and nephews or grand-nieces and grand-nephews. While Patti's passing is a tremendous loss to her family and friends, it will also have a profound negative impact on QVC and UPS's bottom line as well. Patti had the biggest laugh imaginable. She was also known for her Italian cooking, especially her homemade ravioli made with her Mom and Aunt Sara. Her cherished telephone conversations will be sadly missed by Heather Lee and Mona Mulford.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom; her sister, Betty (Robert) Parker; sister-in-law, Kay Lee; her beloved nieces and nephews, Mona Mulford, Michael (Kai) Mulford, Suzanne Lee, Doug (Ann) Lee, Dennis (Heather) Lee, Andy Parker and Sarah (Jamie) Parker-Scanlon; "grandkids," Henry, Oliver and Caroline Lee and Will, Cam, and Olivia Mulford; her dear friend, Marilyn Boyle; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Toni (Bill) Mulford; brother-in-law, Donavon Lee; and beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Sweetie and Dolly.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Patti at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Olbrich Gardens.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Cameron & Robin Tyler
Robin Tyler
December 20, 2020
I extend my sympathy.
Tom Ripp
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results