Coakley, Patricia "Pat"

SUN PRAIRIE - Patricia Kuchan "Pat" Coakley, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie.

Mom was born in Canton, Ill., on Jan. 21, 1940, the daughter of Rudolph and Victoria Kuchan. She loved to fish with her dad and work in his vegetable gardens. Mom may have been somewhat of a tomboy, but her grace and beauty also led to her title of homecoming princess during her senior year at Canton Senior High School.

She graduated from Brown's Secretarial College in Peoria, Ill., and moved to Wisconsin to raise her family. Mom worked for the Wisconsin Legislative Council until her retirement in 2004. She was very proud of the work she did and established many of her closest friendships there.

Mom's family and friends often said she was the smartest person they knew. She loved crossword puzzles, libraries, newspapers, sewing, and having a burger with her friends. She was a skilled gardener who freely shared her knowledge, plants and time with everyone. She was a beautiful person, and a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and true friend.

Mom is survived by daughter, Allison Coakley; two sons, Kevin (Karen) Coakley and Michael Coakley; three grandchildren, Sara, Jack and Gracie; sister, Marianne Zike; nieces, Lynn (Patrick) Shaffer and Lisa Hartshorne; nephew, Steve (Marci) Hartshorne; and many other dear family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Eric Zike; and dear friend, Mary Dahlstrom.

Private services will be held with a public Celebration of Life next spring. Our family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for the respectful and loving care mom received. We also thank the kind nurses and social workers from Agrace HospiceCare for the medical support and counsel they provided. If you care to make a donation, the family suggests Agrace HospiceCare. We love you mom. You will live in our hearts forever. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

