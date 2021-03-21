Droes, Patricia Ann

MCFARLAND - Patricia Ann Droes, age 77, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family. She was born in Richland Center on May 8, 1943 the daughter of Ida Zelma (Brown) Grant and T. Francis Foley. On November 9, 1963 Pat married Lorenz R. Droes in Reedsburg. Pat attended Madison Business College where she earned her degree in accounting. She was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered for many years with the McFarland Youth Hockey. Besides enjoying time with family and friends, she loved playing BINGO, working on crosswords, and playing games with family. Pat is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Katherine Droes, Cindy Mortensen, and Lorenz M. (Tricia) Droes; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Mortensen, Mandy (Alex) Brown, Bridget (Jesse McNamar) Droes and Will Droes; great grandchildren, Lily and Don Mortensen and Damien Brown; sister-in-law, Lois; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey A. Droes; siblings, Lorraine (Dick) Raasch, Michael Foley and Lorena (Milton); and brother-in-law, Eugene. A celebration of life service will be held with date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. A special thank you to: UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care Pat received in her last days.

