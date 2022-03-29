Patricia Ward Feldman (Suydam)

Jan 3, 1941 - March 25, 2022

WINDSOR - Patricia Ward Feldman (Suydam), age 81, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 25, 2022, two and a half years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Born January 3, 1941, Patricia is survived by her sister Kathryn (Jim) Manion, her sons Jason William (Holly) Feldman and Matthew Ward (Tonia) Feldman; grandchildren Georgia, Elliott, Scout, Raegan, and Delanie Feldman. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her father Samuel, mother Evelyn, and brother John.

To her grandchildren she was known as "Babi". She was known as "Mrs. Feldman" to the 1,200 plus children who were fortunate enough to be in either her 1st or 3rd grade classrooms in Illinois, where her teaching career began, Sun Prairie Eastside School, or one of the many classes she graced while substitute teaching.

In her youth, Pat was a farm girl both in Illinois and Walworth, WI. She graduated from Big Foot High School and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Carroll College in Waukesha, WI. Pat met her husband Bill while working at Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton.

Pat, as many can attest, was a passionate and admired teacher. She kept in touch with most of her students throughout their lives and continued to challenge, cheer them on, and acknowledge them as they moved beyond her classroom. All told, she spent over 50 years as a beloved teacher and colleague of more grateful folks than we could count.

Pat had a giving heart and a guiding soul that led her on yearly trips to help the people of Haiti and Africa in the form of mission trips. She also volunteered at her church food pantry, her local library, the Token Creek Conservancy, and gave countless pints of blood and platelets at the Red Cross, all while taking time for a peer in need or a struggling student.

"I have a feeling that I make a very good friend, and I'm a good mother, and a good sister, and a good citizen. I am involved in life itself – all of it. And I have a lot of energy and a lot of nerve." – Maya Angelou

Godspeed to a wonderful mother, teacher, and friend, may you continue to improve us all through the memory of you.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Explore Children's Museum Sun Prairie 1433 W Main Street, Sun Prairie WI 53590.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday April 8, 2022 at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 Second St. Windsor with Pastor Craig McMahon presiding. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the service at church on Friday.

