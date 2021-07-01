Germain, Patricia (Bennett)

COTTAGE GROVE - Patricia Germain died of natural causes on June 11, 2021. She received excellent care when it became necessary to have assisted living at Kindred Hearts in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Patricia was the youngest of four children. Her parents were Ruth Sayre Bennett and Leslie Bennett. Her father was a farmer who rehabilitated farms in and around Milton, Wis. Her family was very musical. Her father had an Irish tenor voice, and her mother played and taught piano. All the children played at least one instrument and also sang, with Patricia learning to play the cello.

At age 14, Patricia came to Madison to attend the UW Academy, which was a college preparatory school sponsored by the university. She worked as a live-in maid as she went to school and continued cello studies with the original cellist of the prestigious Pro Arte Quartet, Erik Friedlander.

As a college student she met her ex-husband, Cliff Germain, and they were married when she was 19. They divorced 18 years later. Patricia became a passionate and accomplished musician. In her early wedded life, she taught general music and later played in the Waukesha Symphony, the Milwaukee Symphony, the Florida Gulf Coast Symphony and the Madison Symphony. She was also an active freelance musician and cello teacher.

She is survived by her son, Alan Germain (Julie Waldman) of Oakland, Calif.; her son, Glenn Germain (Maria-Rosa Germain) of Monona, Wis.; her grandchildren, Carl Germain of Seattle, Wash., and Nora Germain of Los Angeles, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. There is no funeral or memorial ceremony planned at this time.