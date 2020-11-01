Hart, Patricia Ann

WINDSOR - Patricia Ann Hart, age 90, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Ted and Betty Baines. She married Richard Hart on July 21, 1951. Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard; six kids, Tom (Terrie), Mike (Sheila), John (Jacquie), Jeanne, Sue and Kathy (Richard); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Kelley and Shirley Teteak; and sister-in-law, Ruth Van Tassel.

Due to Covid, no public service will be held at this time. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

