Jameson, Patricia Nancy

WAUNAKEE - Patricia Nancy Jameson, age 85, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born to Frank Jameson and Marion Pomeroy Jameson on Aug. 18, 1935, and spent her early years in Gays Mills, Wis., climbing the hills, helping her dad's general store, and participating in backyard sports and musical groups in grade school and high school.

After graduating from high school, she earned a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Milton College, Milton, Wis., and went on to teach elementary music for four years. A time of study at UW-Madison provided K-8 certification, after which she taught kindergarten for 18 years. Changing careers, she received certification as a Master Gardener, and ran her garden business until retirement.

Through the years, Patricia enjoyed being active in athletics and modern dance, fiber arts and other handiwork, gardening, piano, reading and writing poetry. In later years, she was especially drawn to her God, as Father, Savior, and Holy Spirit, who met her in the beginning struggles with living sober. She has experienced His continued guidance and is now welcomed in His eternal kingdom.

She is survived by her brother, Scott (Pam) Jameson; her nephew, Bill Jameson (Michelle Martin); two step-sons, Peter and Adam Clay; and other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Those who preceded her in death are her parents; her step-father, Bigelow Lourie; her husband, Gary Clay; sister, Nancy (Dick) Piehl; brother, Doug (Sheila) Jameson; and five half-siblings, Joyce Haggerty (Sonny), Ruth Oppriecht (Amel), Betty King (Bernard), John Jameson (Peggy) and Frank Don (Lois) Jameson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, WI, officiated by Pastor Joyce Guimond. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.

Patricia requested that her ashes be taken to Gays Mills, Wis., her beloved hometown. In lieu of donations, Patricia requested that trees be planted in her memory.

