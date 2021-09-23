Menu
Patricia Jones
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Jones, Patricia

MADISON - Madison lost one of its most delightful residents when Patricia Jones passed away on Sept. 17, 2021. Pat was a writer, editor, and grammarian, but above all, a beloved aunt and great-aunt to her family and a cherished friend to all who knew her. Her Thanksgiving dinners were epic, and her gazpacho was sensational.

Patricia Jean Juliani was born on June 3, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn. (She never crossed paths with Robert Zimmerman aka Bob Dylan, but once took a creative writing class with his brother David). She was a precocious child who loved sitting in her father Joe's lap while he read to her from The Saturday Evening Post. At Chisholm High School, she was named editor of the school newspaper, after vying for the job with a boy named John Jones. Apparently, there were no hard feelings: the two would marry in 1973, after (among other adventures) wandering the country in a blue VW bus with an orange peace sign.

Pat wrote about student affairs for major universities, then when she and John moved from Chicago to Madison, so he could continue his work as a Lands' End art director, she found a new career at TDS Telecom. Appearing on-camera for the company's video magazine gave her an excuse to indulge her taste for Eileen Fisher. Pat suffered heartache when John passed away far too soon in 1993. But her family, friends, and dog A.Z. (part coyote) helped her regain her buoyant spirit. Her mother Jennie came to live with her for several years, and the two developed a special new bond. Even as Pat battled her final illness, her wit and merry laugh seldom left her, or ceased to inspire those around her.

Pat is survived by niece, Cindy (Dave) MacLean; great-niece, Megan; and great-nephews, Mike and Eric of Boston, Mass. nephew, Chris (Kathy) Thomas, great-nephew Jack; and great-nieces, Annemarie, Julia, and Kelly (Brendan) Davey of Northport, N.Y.; nephew, Greg (Elise) Thomas, great-nephew, Joe and; great-niece, Emma of York, Pa.; nephew, Jeff (Kim) Thomas; great-nephews, Derek and Brad; and great-niece, Hannah of Albuquerque, N.M.; and godson, Jesse Shackelford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jennie Juliani; husband, John Jones; sister, Joanne Thomas; and brother-in-law, Jack Thomas. We suspect that Pat is already starting a book group in Heaven.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at

www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 23, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
Communications Team at TDS
September 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 23, 2021
