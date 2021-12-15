Menu
Patricia "Pat" Kiley
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Kiley, Patricia A. "Pat" (née Cavanaugh)

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE/MONROE – Patricia A. "Pat" (née Cavanaugh) Kiley, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Aster Assisted Living of Monroe, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Pat's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
5203 Monona Drive, Madison
Dec
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
2420 St. Albert Dr., Sun Prairie
Dec
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
2420 St. Albert Dr., Sun Prairie
Dec
Dec
17
Service
11:1a.m. - 12:1p.m.
Dec
17
Graveside service
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
3054 County Hwy BB, Cottage Grove
Dec
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Many good memories of Pat at Women's Week........serious game player!!
Lynne Toseff
Friend
December 15, 2021
