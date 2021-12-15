Kiley, Patricia A. "Pat" (née Cavanaugh)

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE/MONROE – Patricia A. "Pat" (née Cavanaugh) Kiley, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Aster Assisted Living of Monroe, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Pat's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

