Landsness, Patricia Marie "Pat"

MIDDLETON - Patricia Marie "Pat" Landsness (nee Clancy) passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Yakima, Wash., on Nov. 9, 1922, to Harold Scott Clancy and Bessie Wilhemena Jane Mills. Reared in Spokane, she attended Eastern Washington College and worked for the U.S. Army Air Force, where she met her husband.

Pat married Gordon Landsness (of Madison, Wis.), a decorated heavy bomber engineer in World War II and the Korean War, on Aug. 1, 1943. Their only son, David, was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Spokane, where Pat resided while Gordon was wartime flying abroad. Upon Gordon's retirement from the U.S. Air Force, they settled in Sacramento, Calif., where Pat joined the California State Legislature as an assistant during the period when Ronald Reagan was governor. After a short stint of living in Phoenix, Ariz., they ultimately settled in Middleton, Wis., at Attic Angel Place in order to be near their Wisconsin family.

Pat is survived by her two grandsons, Erik and Robert Landsness, both in Marin County, Calif.; and her twin great-grandchildren, George and Mackenzie Landsness.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761