Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia "Pat" Landsness
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Landsness, Patricia Marie "Pat"

MIDDLETON - Patricia Marie "Pat" Landsness (nee Clancy) passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Yakima, Wash., on Nov. 9, 1922, to Harold Scott Clancy and Bessie Wilhemena Jane Mills. Reared in Spokane, she attended Eastern Washington College and worked for the U.S. Army Air Force, where she met her husband.

Pat married Gordon Landsness (of Madison, Wis.), a decorated heavy bomber engineer in World War II and the Korean War, on Aug. 1, 1943. Their only son, David, was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Spokane, where Pat resided while Gordon was wartime flying abroad. Upon Gordon's retirement from the U.S. Air Force, they settled in Sacramento, Calif., where Pat joined the California State Legislature as an assistant during the period when Ronald Reagan was governor. After a short stint of living in Phoenix, Ariz., they ultimately settled in Middleton, Wis., at Attic Angel Place in order to be near their Wisconsin family.

Pat is survived by her two grandsons, Erik and Robert Landsness, both in Marin County, Calif.; and her twin great-grandchildren, George and Mackenzie Landsness.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Pat: we shared many happy years together, raising two boys. My memories always bring a smile. God speed, dear Mimi. I am glad you are finally back with Gordon.
Sharon Halle
Family
September 13, 2021
I was one of her caregivers at Attic Angel and my goodness was I honored to care for her. She brought a light to my day each time I was at work. She was so strong and so sweet. God bless and Rest In Peace Pat
Erin Buchholz
Work
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results