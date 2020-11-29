Lemberger, Patricia L. "Patti"

STOUGHTON / OREGON - Patricia L. "Patti" Lemberger (nee Dearth), age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on June 27, 1958, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Ralph Dearth and Beverly (Johnson) Dearth.

Patti married James Peter Lemberger on Dec. 29, 1979, at First United Church of Christ in Belleville.

Prior to retirement, Patti enjoyed a long career as a horticulturist for Kopke's. She was a caring, compassionate person who loved gardening, her fur-kids, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always thinking of everyone around her and was truly the glue of the family.

Patti is survived by her daughter, Nikki (Christopher) Frutiger; son, Joshua Lemberger; mother, Beverly; four grandchildren, Anneliese, Triniti, Alexis and Arya; brother, Jeff (Teri) Dearth; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; father, Ralph; and two brothers, Rickey Dearth and Steve Dearth.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515