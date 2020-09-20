Lutomski, Patricia M. "Pat"

MILWAUKEE - Patricia M. "Pat" (nee Frazier) Lutomski was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving Mom of Terese (Steven) Montano, Thomas (Kelly), Linda Lutomski and Lisa (Duane) Rodriguez. Dear Gammy of Megan and Hunter Montano and Ryan Lutomski. Lovingly survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Anne Frazier and her siblings, Darlene (Ralph) Richardson and Albert Jr. (Dar) Frazier.

Pat served her country in the United States Navy. She was a member of the American Legion-Post #416, member of the Christian Women's Society at St. Gregory the Great Parish and sang in the Liturgical and Funeral Choir at St. Greg's. Pat was the casino queen and the "hostess- with-the-mostest" of Deb's Casino Getaways. Pat was also a bedazzled, dedicated Milwaukee Brewer Fan.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9 to 10 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at St. Gregory the Great Parish (S. 60th and W. Oklahoma Ave.) at 10:30 a.m. If so desired memorials to St. Gregory the Great Parish or Season Hospice appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Mask are required.

