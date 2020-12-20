Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Nechkash
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Nechkash, Patricia Ann

BLUE MOUNDS - Patricia Ann Nechkash, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 14, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Fredrick "Freddie" and Thelma "Tammy" (Tollefson) Nechkash.

Patricia lived life to the fullest and had a big heart. She was a fantastic cook – fried chicken was her specialty – and she loved being outdoors, gardening, and telling stories. She always looked forward to playing bingo with her sister, Lea, and canning with her. Patricia enjoyed blue smoothies and riding her gator whenever she had the chance. She loved her two cats, Angie and Meow, and the most important thing to her was her family. There was never a dull moment with her many brothers, sisters and friends.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Ashley (David) Payne; siblings, Jerry (Tess), Bob (Judy), John (Lisa), Willie (Autumn), Cheryl (Jim), Mike (Sue), Cindy (Jeff), Lori (Mark), Lea (Matt) and her twin, Penny (Jim); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving companion, Bruce Gralewicz; and brothers, Dave Emerson and Freddie "Little Freddie" Nechkash.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Patricia to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss, she was always smiling and had stories to tell, she will be missed.
mary k Christenson-smith
December 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your sister. Sending love & prayers to you all.
Deanna Prochaska
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with your family. Patty will be greatly missed.
Amy Harris
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results