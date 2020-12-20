Nechkash, Patricia Ann

BLUE MOUNDS - Patricia Ann Nechkash, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 14, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Fredrick "Freddie" and Thelma "Tammy" (Tollefson) Nechkash.

Patricia lived life to the fullest and had a big heart. She was a fantastic cook – fried chicken was her specialty – and she loved being outdoors, gardening, and telling stories. She always looked forward to playing bingo with her sister, Lea, and canning with her. Patricia enjoyed blue smoothies and riding her gator whenever she had the chance. She loved her two cats, Angie and Meow, and the most important thing to her was her family. There was never a dull moment with her many brothers, sisters and friends.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Ashley (David) Payne; siblings, Jerry (Tess), Bob (Judy), John (Lisa), Willie (Autumn), Cheryl (Jim), Mike (Sue), Cindy (Jeff), Lori (Mark), Lea (Matt) and her twin, Penny (Jim); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving companion, Bruce Gralewicz; and brothers, Dave Emerson and Freddie "Little Freddie" Nechkash.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Patricia to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077