Papcke, Patricia C. "Tilly"

MADISON/DEERFIELD - Patricia C. "Tilly" Papcke, age 80, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Azura Memory Care. She was born on April 13, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Sanford and Alma (Olson) Hagen.

Patricia graduated from Madison East High School in 1958. She married Donald H. Papcke on Dec. 3, 1960, in Madison, after they met dancing at Turner Hall. Patricia was proud to move from the "city" to the "farm" in Deerfield. Patricia worked as a florist in the Madison area for over 20 years and later as a caregiver in area group homes. Patricia was a wonderful Norwegian cook, loved gardening, canning, growing flowers and planting trees. Patricia cherished her involvement at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church and volunteered in the "Mothers Club" baking and cooking for special events. Patricia was very proud that her three daughters were able to attend the Lutheran School where they could grow in their faith.

Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Donette (Todd) Zander, Kristi (Brad) Papcke-Benson and Kendra (Ron Lund) Papcke; six grandchildren, Joel Benson, Jordan Benson, Travis Zander, Rachel Zander, Christopher Parks and Mitchell Parks; sister, Elizabeth Hagen; and brother, Richard (Susan) Hagen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; four sisters, Ella (Ray) Volk, June (Frank) Trapino, Ardys (Bob) Bergman and Marilynn (Jerome) Suter; and brother, Ronald (Marietta) Hagen.

Private funeral services were held with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. There will be a celebration of life for Patricia for family and friends this summer.

Patricia's family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care in Stoughton and Agrace Palliative and HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her. They would also like to thank their family and friends for their support in "mom's journey" during the past four years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

