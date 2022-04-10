Patricia Ann Rivers (PAR) Polensky

Sept. 6, 1959 - April 3, 2022

MADISON - It is with great sadness that our family announces the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Patricia Ann Rivers (PAR) Polensky, age 62, on April 3, 2022. Patty was born on Sept. 6, 1959, the oldest daughter of Carol (Evans) and Tom Rivers. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. John's Lutheran Church.

She was a 1977 graduate of Madison Memorial High School and attended MATC. Her last employment was at Oakwood Village as a clerical assistant, and she had worked previously at financial institutions.

Patty enjoyed all music genres and loved attending concerts. She enjoyed time with her friends and family. In addition to Harley riding with Conrad, she also liked gardening, cooking, and baking.

She leaves behind her parents, her lovable sister and best friend, Janet (Reed) Bollig; her niece, Megan (Matthew) O'Connor; and was a great aunt to 4-month-old Evelynn O'Connor. Pat also leaves behind her beloved kitty, Lucy. She is also survived by three dear aunts: Janice (Dean) Langholff, Mary (George) Meyers, and godmother, Joan Evans. Pat loved her cousins so much: Richard, Lori, Darin, Andrew, Dan, and Nancy. She is further survived by her mother-in-law; several sisters and brothers-in-law and their extended families.

Patty was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Conrad, in August 2014; uncle and godfather, Harold Evans in April 2020; and both sets of grandparents.

Her celebration of life will be at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Peter Beeson presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon and fellowship will follow the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the immediate family to be distributed to a cause or an organization at a later date.

Pat we loved you so much and will miss you. Until we meet again.

