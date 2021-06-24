Reigstad, Patricia Ann

DEFOREST - Patricia Ann Reigstad, age 89, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows with her family by her side. She was born to parents, Norman and Annabelle (Grinde) Esse, on April 7, 1932, in Windsor, Wis.

Pat married Jack Reigstad on Jan. 5, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, Wis. She waitressed for many years at the Thunderbird Club, followed by working as a receptionist at Clack Corporation for 24 years. Her hobbies included camping, gardening, and putting together puzzles with her family. Pat and Jack enjoyed going to the casinos. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her daughters and their families.

Pat is survived by her three daughters, Laurie (Rolf) Christianson, Karen (Bernie) Theisen, and Deanna (Stephen) Hubert; five grandchildren, Chad (Shelly) Christianson, Brent Christianson, Kristina Kopf, Dennis (Robin) Schwenn, and Trisha Tourdot; five great-grandchildren, Trey, Blake, Zander, Savannah, and Malori; four step-grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Thousand, Annette (Chad) Trimble, Chris (Jessica) Theisen, and Stephanie Theisen; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sandra) Esse; sister, Beverly Quartucciio; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack; parents; and brother, Darrell Esse.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Stoughton Meadows for their exceptional care.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest. A visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery.

