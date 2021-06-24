Menu
Patricia Reigstad
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Reigstad, Patricia Ann

DEFOREST - Patricia Ann Reigstad, age 89, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows with her family by her side. She was born to parents, Norman and Annabelle (Grinde) Esse, on April 7, 1932, in Windsor, Wis.

Pat married Jack Reigstad on Jan. 5, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, Wis. She waitressed for many years at the Thunderbird Club, followed by working as a receptionist at Clack Corporation for 24 years. Her hobbies included camping, gardening, and putting together puzzles with her family. Pat and Jack enjoyed going to the casinos. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her daughters and their families.

Pat is survived by her three daughters, Laurie (Rolf) Christianson, Karen (Bernie) Theisen, and Deanna (Stephen) Hubert; five grandchildren, Chad (Shelly) Christianson, Brent Christianson, Kristina Kopf, Dennis (Robin) Schwenn, and Trisha Tourdot; five great-grandchildren, Trey, Blake, Zander, Savannah, and Malori; four step-grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Thousand, Annette (Chad) Trimble, Chris (Jessica) Theisen, and Stephanie Theisen; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sandra) Esse; sister, Beverly Quartucciio; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack; parents; and brother, Darrell Esse.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Stoughton Meadows for their exceptional care.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest. A visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

DeForest/Windsor Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-8250


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church of DeForest
220 South Main Street, DeForest, WI
Jun
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church of DeForest
220 South Main Street, DeForest, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear about your mother. I knew her for many years at Clack and then visiting your parents at Springbrook. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Keith Manke
Work
June 24, 2021
