Patricia Ann Schlough

August 26, 1937 - March 16, 2022

REEDSBURG - Patricia Ann Schlough, age 84, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1937, in Waldwick, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Violet (Spurley) Ferrell. She graduated from Arena High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Schlough on May 28, 1955, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie.

Pat loved and cared for her family with strength and courage. She was a hard-working and fun-loving woman. Her positive attitude will always be remembered.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Joseph and James, her sister Betty Ruff, and her son-in-law David.

She is survived by her children: Teresa (Donald) Bass, Pauline Brown, Thomas (Janice), Daniel (Mary), Charles (Chris), Richard (Christy), Nancy Hornack (Daniel Farber), and Robert (Lisa). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Loretta (Ronald) Sandstrom, and her brother Larry (Alice) Ferrell, along with many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Father Patrick Wendler officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Farber Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be made in St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.