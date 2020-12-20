Stade, Patricia (Miller)

MADISON - Surrounded by family, Patricia (Miller) Stade, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 83.

Pat was born on July 28, 1937, in Coloma, Mich., to Kenneth and Margaret (Hill) Miller. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School in Michigan and completed college in 1959 - the first in her family to do so - at Albion College, then worked as a community organizer in South Chicago and as the Associate Director of the Methodist Student Foundation at Northwestern University.

In June of 1964, she married Ramon Stade at Englewood Methodist Church in Chicago. After living in Wausau, Wis., through the birth of their first son, Nathan, they sought adventure, moving to East Africa where they lived for nine years, during which time they had a second son, David. Upon returning to the United States, the family settled in Stevens Point, Wis., in 1976, where Pat pursued her passion in social services, culminating as the Director of the Portage County Commission on Aging.

Upon retirement, Pat and Ramon moved to Madison, where they have resided for the past 21 years, regularly traveling throughout the world, as she never lost her taste for a good adventure. Pat engaged her love of song through participation in many choirs throughout her life and notably passed this to both of her granddaughters, Isabella and Samantha. She also loved to cook, birdwatch, travel, watching the Green Bay Packers and Badgers basketball, and most of all spending quality time with friends and family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; and mother, Margaret. She is survived by her husband, Ramon; her sisters, Sally (Phletus) Williams and Joan (Bill) Webb and their families; two sons, David (Megan Sweeney) and Nathan; and her granddaughters; as well as a wonderfully diverse and caring extended family and group of dear friends. Her warm, engaging presence, enthusiasm, and especially her kindness will be deeply missed by us all. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420