Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Stade
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Stade, Patricia (Miller)

MADISON - Surrounded by family, Patricia (Miller) Stade, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 83.

Pat was born on July 28, 1937, in Coloma, Mich., to Kenneth and Margaret (Hill) Miller. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School in Michigan and completed college in 1959 - the first in her family to do so - at Albion College, then worked as a community organizer in South Chicago and as the Associate Director of the Methodist Student Foundation at Northwestern University.

In June of 1964, she married Ramon Stade at Englewood Methodist Church in Chicago. After living in Wausau, Wis., through the birth of their first son, Nathan, they sought adventure, moving to East Africa where they lived for nine years, during which time they had a second son, David. Upon returning to the United States, the family settled in Stevens Point, Wis., in 1976, where Pat pursued her passion in social services, culminating as the Director of the Portage County Commission on Aging.

Upon retirement, Pat and Ramon moved to Madison, where they have resided for the past 21 years, regularly traveling throughout the world, as she never lost her taste for a good adventure. Pat engaged her love of song through participation in many choirs throughout her life and notably passed this to both of her granddaughters, Isabella and Samantha. She also loved to cook, birdwatch, travel, watching the Green Bay Packers and Badgers basketball, and most of all spending quality time with friends and family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; and mother, Margaret. She is survived by her husband, Ramon; her sisters, Sally (Phletus) Williams and Joan (Bill) Webb and their families; two sons, David (Megan Sweeney) and Nathan; and her granddaughters; as well as a wonderfully diverse and caring extended family and group of dear friends. Her warm, engaging presence, enthusiasm, and especially her kindness will be deeply missed by us all. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My sincere condolences to the loss of Patricia. I had the opportunity to work with Patricia when I was the Vice-chairman of the Commission on Aging community from 1986 to 1988. A great person to work with as i was just new to the committee. Patricia also appointed me to the North Central Area Aging Committee which was interesting to learn about the issues of senior citizens. I gained alot of knowledge about senior citizen issues from Patricia. All I can say is thank you Patricia. May God rest her soul. I will remember her in my prayers. Phillip J. Janowski, Town of Hull (Stevens Point), WI.
Phillip Janowski
January 14, 2021
When I was hired to direct St. Croix County's Aging Programs, Pat was one of the first to welcome me when I attended my first statewide training. She was kind and helpful and I always admired her. I am sorry for your loss.
Sandy Gehrmann
December 27, 2020
I was the aging unit director in Brown County and had the gift of working with Pat in our state organization. I learned so much from her. Her commitment and passion as an advocate was inspiring. I'm so sorry for your loss. Pat was a very special person/
Sunny Archambault
December 27, 2020
Pat was a powerful presence in all aspects of living that she pursued. I was fortunate to enjoy her talents related to advancing the rights of older folks in this state. As an old man now myself I am grateful for her determination.
George Potaracke
December 27, 2020
I had the joy of being on Pat's staff at the Portage County Department on Aging. Pat was so gifted in leading the department and so personable in all she did. Her smile and laughter were contagious and her flair for style never went unnoticed by me. Please accept my heartfelt condolences in your loss.
Carol A Moore
December 23, 2020
I will always remember Pat's glorious smile, her warmth and her zest for life. My thoughts are with Ramon and all her family.

Sally Topinka
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dear Ray, We are sending our condolences to you and your family on the passing of Pat. We remember your wedding in Chicago where I was honored to be an usher. Somewhere along the way we have lost contact with you. Please send us your contact information.
Larry and Alice Borchert
December 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the family. We remember Ray and Pat from the years that Dale taught at Wausau East High School. May your fond memories bring you comfort at this sad time.
Dale and Jean Langbehn
December 21, 2020
Sending sympathy to Ramon and family and remembering Pat´s kind heart and life of service.
Cindy Chelcun
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results