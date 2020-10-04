Sullivan, Patricia Brown "Pat"

MADISON - Patricia Brown "Pat" Sullivan, age 72, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. A longtime resident of the Madison area, Patricia Ann Brown was born on May 6, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Earl and Helen (Cain) Brown. In 1966 she graduated from Trinity High School in River Forest, Ill. In 1970 she attained her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., and went on to receive her masters from Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., in 1974. She taught for eleven years in the Catholic school systems in Chicago, Ill., and Madison, Wis., dioceses. She was a Financial Assistance Specialist for the Department of Natural Resources, Madison, Wis., until she retired in 2011.

Pat was a natural educator with a passion for teaching. Pat's pride and joy in life were her children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. She mothered all children who came into her life. Pat had a way of making you feel heard and loved. She was a lifelong student, proud democrat and advocate of social justice. Overall, she aspired to make the world a better place. She was a Badgers and Packers fan and a strong supporter of the military and VFW. Pat was also a life long connoisseur of diet Pepsi.

She touched so many people's lives with her selfless and kind nature. She loved hard and without regret. Her door was always open and she was willing to face anything with a Pepsi in hand. She had a contagious laugh and a fierce love for her children and grandchildren. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

Pat is survived by her beloved father, Earl; son, Danny (Lindsey); daughter, Maggie (Jared); foster son, Ryan Lent (Amanda); sister, Nancy (Ed); former husband, Jim (Jackie); and cherished grandchildren, Chase, Carter, Trinity, Nathan and Abby. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen. Pat will also be missed by extended family and wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank Stoughton Hospital and the McFarland Villa for their years of dedication and care. The family would also like to extend a big thank you to the Denny's staff in Monona for always making Pat feel like a queen!

