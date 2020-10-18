Taylor, Patricia A. (Smith)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Patricia A. (Smith) Taylor, age 90, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Taylor; parents, Marlys and Russell Smith; in-laws, Dorothy and Wayne Taylor; and brother, Richard Smith.

Pat is survived by children, Becky Taylor Harris (David), Jeff Taylor, and Kelley Gunkel (Tom); grandchildren, Lucas Harris (Ashley), Griffen Harris (special friend, Monica DeFrancesco), Zachary and Jordan Taylor, Cori Palmer (Tom), Taylor Gunkel (Colleen), and Erik Gunkel; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Teddy, and Hayden. She is also survived by loving siblings, Jeri Miller (Larry), Everett Smith (Mary Kaye), Kaye Gilles, Linda Corell; sister-in-law, Marlene Hiemstra (Richard); and nieces and nephews.

Pat was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating from North High School in 1948. She and Ron lived in Madison, Wis., for 35 years and together owned and operated Town and Country Ford Tractor in Verona, Wis. Living in Minnetonka, Minn., the past nine years, she was actively involved in social activities and committees in her community, The Glenn, but becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother brought her the greatest joy of all.

Special thanks to The Glenn Care Suites nursing staff and her hospice nurse, Nancy.

Due to the pandemic, a family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Park Nicollet Foundation, Hospice Comfort Care Program Fund.