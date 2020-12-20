Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Wahlton
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Wahlton, Patricia Joan "Pat" (Bryant)

OCONOMOWOC - Patricia Joan "Pat" (Bryant) Wahlton, 86, of Oconomowoc, Wis., formerly of Madison, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 12, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Born Oct. 23, 1934, in Saginaw, Mich., to Earl and Margaret Bryant, she is predeceased by her loving husband and love of her life of 60 years, Raymond Wahlton. She is survived by her three children, Mark (and Julia) Wahlton, Jennifer (and Dan) Girard, and Melissa (and Eric) Daimler; five beloved grandchildren, Conor, Seth, Spencer, Hannah and Parker; and two great-grandchildren, Pharaoh and Celestial. She loved them all dearly.

Pat graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in early education. She started her career as a teacher of the second grade in the Michigan school system. She enjoyed being a preschool teacher in Monona, Wis. Her convictions around community service expressed itself in her work with the First United Methodist Church, the Service League, the YMCA, Olbrich Gardens, PEO, and the Attic Angels. From her family, to the person behind the register at the local store, to the children she taught every day, Pat worked to express joy and love. This came through her hugs, kind words and thoughtful notes. We cherish all of them.

In Pat's memory, please wear a mask in public and take Covid-19 seriously. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Olbrich Gardens or First United Methodist Church in Madison, Wis. Current conditions prevent us from having a traditional celebration. Pat's life will be celebrated in a memorial later next year with family and friends in the way she loved living: with music, laughter, and love. More information about her celebration will be posted on Legacy.com where you can also leave a story, memory, and/or photo about Pat.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Love the picture you selected-- singing in the FUMC Chancel Choir at either Christmas or Easter (the only time we wear the gold). Pat was my "Madison Mom" for many years when I first moved to town; we met through Chancel Choir at First Church. When Steve and I bought a house just a few blocks over from Pat and Ray, Pat and I regularly carpooled to choir rehearsal on Thursday nights. So many wonderful memories of church events, dinner at their house, even a sailboat ride during one of my parents' visits. And always the Valentine's letter (the most important holiday!!) and little hearts instead of dots as she wrote "i" in a note. I look forward to when we can celebrate her life!! Love and condolences to all.
Krista Tweed
Friend
December 21, 2020
Dear Wahlton Family, I am so sorry to read of the passing of Pat. I wanted you to all know what a friendly, caring person she always was to me and my family. I first met Pat when I was in high school. Many years later she was my son, Eric´s preschool teacher. It was so nice to reconnect with her. She was such a delightful, happy person to be around. She sent my family a valentine for many years! I have such wonderful memories of your mom. You were truly blessed to have her as your mom. May time and memories bring you all peace. Take Care
Linda Odden (Sansone)
December 21, 2020
So many wonderful times spent with Pat (& Ray) with Tom's first wife, Carol & current wife, Kaaren. Tom sang in choir with Pat. Watched her children grow up with Kip & Karyn. Our memories will forever be loved.
Tom & Kaaren Luker
December 21, 2020
Pat was a beautiful soul inside and out. She loved to laugh and gave great hugs. I will miss her. She was a giving, loving person. Her love with Ray and her family was unquestionable such a great person. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Jonelle Secard
December 21, 2020
There are some wonderful people who, when you hear they have died, you say "Ohhhhh!!" Pat was one of these people. I was blessed to know her from sitting next to her in the alto section of the choir at FUMC for a number of years. Pat had a beautiful voice. (She's wearing her robe in this photo.) She was successful achieving her goal of expressing joy -- it was evident from the twinkle in her eye and her highly developed sense of humor. It was such fun to laugh with her!! ' Thank you for the reminder to wear a mask and take Covid 19 seriously. Pat would have wanted that, too. I am so lucky to have known her.
Carolyn May
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results