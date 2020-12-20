Wahlton, Patricia Joan "Pat" (Bryant)

OCONOMOWOC - Patricia Joan "Pat" (Bryant) Wahlton, 86, of Oconomowoc, Wis., formerly of Madison, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 12, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Born Oct. 23, 1934, in Saginaw, Mich., to Earl and Margaret Bryant, she is predeceased by her loving husband and love of her life of 60 years, Raymond Wahlton. She is survived by her three children, Mark (and Julia) Wahlton, Jennifer (and Dan) Girard, and Melissa (and Eric) Daimler; five beloved grandchildren, Conor, Seth, Spencer, Hannah and Parker; and two great-grandchildren, Pharaoh and Celestial. She loved them all dearly.

Pat graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in early education. She started her career as a teacher of the second grade in the Michigan school system. She enjoyed being a preschool teacher in Monona, Wis. Her convictions around community service expressed itself in her work with the First United Methodist Church, the Service League, the YMCA, Olbrich Gardens, PEO, and the Attic Angels. From her family, to the person behind the register at the local store, to the children she taught every day, Pat worked to express joy and love. This came through her hugs, kind words and thoughtful notes. We cherish all of them.

In Pat's memory, please wear a mask in public and take Covid-19 seriously. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Olbrich Gardens or First United Methodist Church in Madison, Wis. Current conditions prevent us from having a traditional celebration. Pat's life will be celebrated in a memorial later next year with family and friends in the way she loved living: with music, laughter, and love. More information about her celebration will be posted on Legacy.com where you can also leave a story, memory, and/or photo about Pat.