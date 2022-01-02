Wieczorek, Patricia Jean

OREGON - Patricia Jean Wieczorek, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Aug. 11, 1944, in Pardeeville, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Anna (Dummann) Katze. Patricia graduated from Cambria High School in 1962 and married Dennis Wieczorek on June 20, 1970, in Madison.

Patricia provided administrative assistance for the University of Wisconsin system for over 30 years and as a volunteer for Olbrich Gardens. She was a very giving and dedicated person who brought joy to all those around her. She never missed the birthdays of those she cherished most, and she loved the idea of re-using a good card. Patricia enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and loved animals. She was always partial to warmer weather and taking trips to Hawaii to soak up the sun. Patricia was very involved with her family and friends, and they will miss her dearly.

Patricia is survived by her two brothers, Harry (Arlene) Katze and Lawrence Katze; and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Eugene Wieczorek; her parents; brother, George Katze; sister, Pauline Larson; and sister-in-law, Helen (Sue) Katze.

A celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2022, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, with a time to be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patricia's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Olbrich Gardens or St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was an active member. Special thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Mary's for their wonderful and dedicated care.

