Patricia Joyce Williams

MOUNT HOREB - Patricia Joyce Williams, 84, beloved wife, cherished mother, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in the early-morning hours of April 16, 2022 with her family by her side at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME in Mount Horeb. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m. at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mount Horeb, with an additional visitation hour from 9:30 - 10:30.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper.