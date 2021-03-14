Woods, Patricia Ann

MADISON - Patricia Ann Woods, 80, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends, after a short battle with cancer. Pat was born on March 17, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., the third of seven children. The family moved to Cape Girardeau, Mo., in 1946. She graduated from Cape Catholic High School in 1957. After graduation, the family moved to Springfield, Mo., where she met and married Stanley Woods in 1961. In 1962 they settled in Madison and raised a family of three boys.

Pat had a wide range of interests and entrepreneurial skills which she learned while working for her father in his restaurants in Cape Girardeau and in his floral business in Springfield. With those skills she had a successful business career, including starting her own boutique store in Madison selling interior design merchandise.

During her 60 years in Dane County, Pat contributed immensely to the community. In her free time, Pat loved to play golf, tennis and enjoy the outdoors, especially the natural environment of Wisconsin. She was an avid bird enthusiast who always made sure her backyard birds were well fed.

Pat was a devout follower of the Catholic Church who invested her time in helping those less fortunate among us. She will be remembered as someone who loved people; she had many friends and loved spending time with all of them. Her culinary skills were exceptional, and she loved hosting parties with her sisters and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mildred Schneider; brother, Charles Schneider; and sister, Judith Hames.

Her life of compassion and generous giving is mourned by her three sons, Paul, Mike and Kyle; along with her daughters-in-law, Dawn, Amber and Lindsay; grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Lauren, Jacob, Caden and Grant; sisters, Joan, Mary, Sue, and Jackie; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen; and her close friend, Terry, along with her many friends in the community and her volunteer organizations.

In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation to the Ellen and Peter Johnson/Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis.

Please share your memories of Patricia at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

(608) 249-6758