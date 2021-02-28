Chapman, Patrick Zenus

MONTFORT - Patrick Zenus Chapman, age 80, of Montfort, Wis., died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his residence in Montfort. He was born March 16, 1940, in Superior, Wis., the son of Patrick A. and Verna (Lagar) Chapman.

He had a normal childhood. In June 1958, he graduated from Superior Central High School, and then went to Superior State Teachers College (now part of the UW system). He graduated with a B.S. degree, majoring in history with minors in English, political science and driver's education. He taught for 10 years in Wisconsin, the first six years at Slinger, then Highland and Seneca as a history teacher and drivers education instructor. While at Seneca, Pat was the high school principal and guidance counselor. Then he was also the guidance counselor at Cashton for four years.

Pat took a federal and state test to be a butter fat milk tester and joined Farmers Union Milk Marketing Co-op in September 1972. His area was western Iowa and northern Grant County, who shipped their milk to Kraft Plant in Galena, Ill. He moved to Montfort in November 1972 and has lived there until his death. His job lasted until April 1985, with Reagan's buy out of the dairy farmers.

He went into substitute teaching from 1985-1994. He and eight others of The Davison Com Company owned and operated a FM radio station out of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Patrick was the corporation secretary from 1977-1984. As media, they were able to get free Green Bay Packers tickets for one game for three years. He also delivered the Wisconsin State Journal from 1990-2005. His nicknames were Chap, Chappie and Chaper. His interests were fishing in Canada and northern Wisconsin, telling stories and jokes, play cards and drinking beer, not necessarily in that order.

Patrick is survived his cousins, Ed Lindegren and his wife, of Superior, and Cathy White and her husband, of Solon Springs, Wis.; and many other cousins in the U.S.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers.

At the request of Patrick, there will be no formal memorial services held here in Montfort. A burial of his cremated remains will be held in the Graceland Cemetery in Superior, Wis., at a later date. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family and cards of sympathy may be sent here at 203 West Grant St. Montfort, WI 53569 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.