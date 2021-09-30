Gorman, Patrick John

MADISON - Patrick John Gorman was born on Sept. 13, 1963, in Elgin, Ill., the fourth child of William and Catherine Gorman. As a young child, the family moved to Millersburg, Ohio, the place that Pat still considered home. He and his siblings, Mary Anne, Tom, and Bob, spent joyous days growing up in the small, tight-knit community. Pat stayed close to home, attending college at the College of Wooster, where he earned his Bachelor of Music degree in voice. Some of his best summers were spent performing with the Ohio Light Opera in at the college.

Pat soon discovered his vocation in liturgical music and went on to earn a master's degree in liturgical music at the University of Notre Dame. It was there that he met Denise Boychuk while they both sang in the Liturgical Choir. Their mutual love of music and liturgy drew them together, and they were married at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame on July 11, 1992.

Pat went on to pursue a doctorate in choral conducting, which led the couple to Madison, Wis. He earned his degree in 1994 from the University of Wisconsin under the direction of Robert Fountain. With his degree in hand, he was ready to begin his lifelong work of promoting the full, conscious, and active participation of the People of God in the liturgy of the Church. He was hired by Bishop William H. Bullock as the first full-time Director of the Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison. He also became the director of his beloved Madison Diocesan Choir. Pat and Denise considered the choir to be their family away from home. Pat also loved serving as conductor for the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison and cherished the many Tudor Holiday Dinner concerts he conducted. His love of music and liturgy also led him to the Cathedral Parish Choir, which he conducted and built into one of the finest church choirs in the city.

Pat's devotion to his vocation in the Church was nothing compared to his devotion to his family. He adored his daughters, Katie and Sarah, and worked incredibly hard to make sure that they were happy and well taken care of. They loved to go on outings and trips together and had a special place in their hearts for the many Christmas traditions they shared as a family. Pat had a special bond with each of his daughters - he shared his joyful love of vocal and choral music with Katie, as well as his whimsey and sense of humor. Sarah and Pat shared much time together doing puzzles, watching Notre Dame football, and watching silly animal videos. Pat also shared a special relationship with each of his siblings - Mary Anne, Bob and Tom - even though many miles kept him from seeing them as often as he would have liked. So many people talk about Pat as "the nicest person they ever knew," and his family saw that firsthand.

Pat was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2015, when the girls were just 12 and 9. His biggest hope was that he could see them both through high school. He never liked to use the phrase "battle with cancer." Instead, he and Denise talked about "living with cancer," and he did this with grace, patience, and humor. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11:59 a.m., his earthly body finally succumbed to the scourge of the disease, and he died peacefully surrounded by his family in prayer.

Pat's family wishes to thank the dedicated and tireless medical staff at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, especially Dr. Noelle Loconte of the Carbone Cancer Center, as well as the countless family and friends who have shown such generosity and kindness during such difficult times.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Denise; daughters, Katie and Sarah Gorman; sister, Mary Anne (Don) Cunningham; brothers, Tom Gorman (Anne Forgrave) and Bob (Kathy) Gorman; nieces, Cassie Cunningham (fiancé, Caleb Stein), Susie Cunningham, Anna (Nick) Allard, and Mary Grace (Tomek) Cebrat; and nephews, Ben Gorman, Sam Gorman, Joseph Gorman, and John Gorman. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Dolores Boychuk; and sister-in-law, Kay Boychuk and her children, Daniel, Caroline, and Will Fischer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Gorman; and father-in-law, Edward Boychuk.

A vigil will be held at HOLY NAME HEIGHTS ORATORY, 702 S. Highpoint Road, Madison, WI 53719, on Friday, Oct. 1, with a visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Evening prayer will be held at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, WI 53711, on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. There will be an additional visitation held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Rite of Committal will be held at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, WI 53705, on Oct. 2, immediately following the conclusion of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Madison Diocesan Choir Scholarship Fund (madisondiocese.org/diocesanchoir), The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison (philharmonicchorusofmadison.org/donate), or Catholic Relief Services (support.crs.org/donate).

