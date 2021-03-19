Hopkins, Patrick Scott

WESTFIELD - Patrick Scott Hopkins, age 60, of Westfield, found eternal peace, after living courageously with cancer for the past four months, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 17, 1960, in Madison, to Lloyd Hopkins and Mary (Graham) Haugaard. Pat met the love of his life, Kelly Street, in 1995. He was a passionate motocross rider, avid trout fisherman, dedicated family man, hardworking role model, loving friend and wonderful storyteller. Pat made friends everywhere he went and made all feel included and valued. He dedicated his life to caring for his son for the past five years and was a self-employed contractor prior to that.

Pat is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Street; four children, Amanda (Aaron) Cavanah, John Hopkins (Jennifer Braunger), Rupert Hopkins and Lauren Hopkins; four grandchildren, Dylan, Daren, Abigail and Vivianna; two brothers, Robert Haugaard and Raymond Hopkins; sister, Julie (Steve) Anderson; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom and stepdad, Mary and Robert Haugaard; and his father, Lloyd Hopkins.

A celebration of life for Pat will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Pat's name will be established for Youth Off Road Riders (http://youthoffroadriders.com). Memorials can be sent to the family or donations can be made through a GoFundME page at http://gofund.me/4bf3db8e.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.