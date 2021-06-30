Malone, Patrick William Sr.

PORTAGE - Patrick Malone Sr., born July 9, 1935, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a proper celebration of his life was delayed until now.

As a way to celebrate a life well lived by a proud Irishman, an Irish wake will be held July 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 220 W. Wisconsin St., Portage (formerly The Blarney Stone).

The wake will be hosted by Pat and Fran Malone's family. Friends are invited to share their stories of Pat with his family. Please, no gifts or cards, just smiles and memories of good times.