Meeker, Patrick George

MILTON - Patrick George Meeker, age 81, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Pat was born on March 11, 1940, to Floyd and Maxine (Frawley) Meeker in Richland Center, Wis. He grew up there and graduated from Richland Center High School and went on to achieve a bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point. He married Barbara Annear in Richland Center on July 1, 1961.

After a few years of working in urban planning and development in Kansas and then Ohio, Pat was invited to help a friend build a golf course in Urbana, Ohio. This changed the course of his life as he then decided that building a golf course and working for himself would be his dream. He put his dream in motion and found some land in Milton, Wis., where he and Barbara began building Oak Ridge Golf Course in 1974 and opened it in July of 1975. Patrick put his heart and soul into Oak Ridge Golf Course, where he operated every aspect of the business. He eventually grew the business to build an additional nine holes, Bonny Meade Links, in 1990. Then in 1992, he expanded his golf course ownership to his roots and bought Richland Center County Club and renamed it Quail Run Golf Links.

Through his businesses, Pat was known for his generosity. He became heavily involved in fundraising for the Milton FFA, the Milton wrestling program, and the Milton golf teams. Pat also loved his Wisconsin sport teams-the Brewers, Bucks, Packers, and most notably the Badgers. He also spent many years in the 1980s as a part of the Mendota Gridiron Club, supporting and rooting for the Badgers football team. It was during one of those outings that he received his nickname, "Cheeks," that has given many people a laugh throughout the years. From this nickname, he formed a golf outing he called "The Cheeks Closed" that he enjoyed playing in and creating shenanigans and memories with his friends for many years.

Pat and his wife also spent several winters in Mesa, Ariz., playing golf, gambling, and going to the flea market. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandsons play golf, and having them with him when he mowed the fairways and roughs.

Pat is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jeff; daughter, Andrea (Kirk) Wieland; grandchildren, Brett and Kade Wieland; sister, Jan Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, George Cooper; his brother, Floyd "Chuck" Meeker; and brothers-in-law, Maynard "Buck" Ferguson and Earl Annear.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 25 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOME in Milton. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. A "Celebration of Life" reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family, who will establish a scholarship fund for a Milton High School wrestler and golfer.

The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.