O'Brien, Patrick James

FITCHBURG - Patrick James O'Brien, 74, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with his devoted caretaker, Helen Wright, and loving wife, Jan, by his side in their home of 46 years.

Patrick was born to parents, Marv and Virginia O'Brien, on Dec. 3, 1946, in Madison, Wis. He graduated from Oregon High School and received a degree in dairy sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Pat served his country as a first and second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Pleiku, Vietnam, from 1970 to 1971.

Pat married the love of his life, Janice Kurt, on Aug. 31, 1968, who survives him. Pat is also survived by his daughters, Shannon (Michael) Kaszuba, Heather O'Brien (Aaron Kerr), Lindsey O'Brien and Erin O'Brien (Joshua Anderson); as well as his grandchildren, Krystian, Mariusz, Adrian, Patrick, Jacob, Keira and Lennon. He is also survived by his siblings, Steven (Karen) O'Brien, Kevin (Patricia) O'Brien, Maureen (Michael) Maloney and Shawn (Jane) O'Brien; and brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Kurt. He was predeceased by his parents, Marv and Virginia; in-laws, Jerry and Wilma Kurt; sister-in-law, Sue (John) Drew; and several extended family members.

Pat was very well-known in the dairy farming community. As part of his business breeding dairy cattle, he spent much of his adult life building lasting relationships while traveling the winding roads of rural southern Wisconsin. Pat received a multitude of awards from agricultural organizations, including the distinguished service award from the Holstein Breeders of Green County in 2019. He served as a board member for the Dane County Fair, the Dane County Holstein Breeders, and was also involved in a variety of other ag organizations and the World Dairy Expo for many years. Pat was extremely sociable, light-hearted, and generous. Pat's friends and family will remember him as a merry soul, always ready to laugh and crack jokes. In his free time, Pat enjoyed playing cards, music, and watching baseball and football. He adored spending time with his grandkids. In his later years, Pat researched and reconnected with many of his former Army companions.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pat's name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Green County or the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

