Seeliger, Patrick J. "Pat Man"

MADISON - Patrick J. "Pat Man" Seeliger, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1965, in Madison, the son of Donald and Patricia (Runstrom) Seeliger.

Pat attended Monona Grove High School and McFarland High School. He graduated from McFarland High School in 1983. During that time, he enjoyed working at Toby's Restaurant in McFarland. Pat worked as an auto detailer for Gray Bahl Auto Body for 30 years and was a member of The Eagles Club.

Pat was a "Chevy" guy and was passionate about working on cars and going to the races. He loved being outdoors, fishing and camping with his family in Minocqua. He also loved listening to rock-n-roll music and going to concerts. Pat adored his nieces, and he was proud of both of them. His family was the most important to him. Pat's favorite hangout was Wiggie's, where he made lasting friendships and will be missed by many.

Uncle Pat, we will always remember our long talks together, your huge hugs, your heartfelt laughter, and your caring ways. There will forever be a void in our hearts without you, but we will remember you with a smile on our face and love in our hearts.

Patrick is survived by three brothers, David (Carol) Seeliger, Keith (Sue) Seeliger and Ralph Seeliger; significant other, Mary Bailey; niece, Carrie Bonin and her children, Cameron and Presley Bonin; and niece, Jennie (Tim) Klecker and their children, Natalie and Evelyn Klecker. He is further survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bernhard Seeliger; and nephew-in-law, Joe Bonin.

A private memorial service will be held. The public may visit drive through style from the comfort and safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420