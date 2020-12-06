Menu
Patrick Stromer

Stromer, Patrick Alan

MADISON - Patrick Alan Stromer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Patrick is survived by his daughter, Anastacia; stepdaughter, Katie; brother, Mike (Claire); sisters, Linda (Rick), Jeanine and Cathy; along with numerous other family and friends.

Patrick was a proud U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed the company of others who served. After being discharged from the military, he was introduced to printing and was able to make a career out of doing what he truly enjoyed. His passion for printing was surpassed only by his love, Heather. Patrick had a deep appreciation for being outdoors and traveling whenever he could. Some of his favorite hobbies included camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert and Patricia (Vic); siblings, Mary and Tim; and the love of his life, Heather. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at FOSTER'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SREVICE at 2109 Luann Lane in Madison. Flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home.

Due to Covid restrictions, there is a 20 person rotating limit inside the facility. We ask that those coming be mindful so everyone who wishes to has a chance to pay their respects and be a part of the memorial service. There will be seating outside and a speaker for overflow. Also, the funeral home will be live streaming the service on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/fosterfuneralservice/.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com/.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
2109 Luann Ln, Madison, WI 53713
Funeral services provided by:
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. I worked with Pat at DP&PS for close 10 years. He was always a friendly person. He will be missed.
Matt Douglas
December 6, 2020