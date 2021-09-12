Zantow, Patrick "Pat"

BELLEVILLE - Patrick R. "Pat" Zantow, age 73, of Belleville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home. He was born on May 11, 1948, in Baraboo, the son of Leon and Jackie Zantow. He married Shirley (Ritter) Zantow in December 1968.

Pat was a proud member of the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1973. He was stationed in Bad Tölz, Germany, with the 10th Special Forces Group. He started as a mechanician for Oscar Mayer after his time in the military and became an engineer who traveled for Kraft Foods over the next 33 years.

Pat enjoyed building cars, steam engines and flying model airplanes. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Pat was always there to help with household projects, fix anything that may be broken, or spend time on the back porch enjoying a Budweiser and talking with friends and family. His sense of humor will be dearly missed by all.

Pat is survived by his wife; children, Cherie (Ashley) Barbian and Lorie (Damon) Scarborough; grandchildren, Kali, Sarah, Amanda, Sam, Mati, Wesley, Hank and Zoey; and siblings, Katie (Kelly) Parks, Mike (Maryanne) Zantow and Jim (Jane) Zantow. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Cindy Stillman; parents; and mother-in-law, Lillian Ritter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

