Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patt Lang
ABOUT
West Allis Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Patt Lang

Nov. 13, 1931 - March 11, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Patt Lang, age 90, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born November 13, 1931, in Milwaukee, the oldest of four daughters of Henry and Marie (Miech) Erdmann. She graduated from West Allis Central High School and worked in clerical positions until her marriage.

On September 5, 1953, she married Doug Lang at St. Rita's Church in West Allis. They had six children within eight-years and moved frequently throughout the Midwest for Doug's job with GTE. After retirement they became "snowbirds" in the Phoenix area until his passing in 2007.

Patt was a member of Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and Olbrich Gardens, and transcribed books to braille. She loved socializing, golfing, playing cards, fishing, reading, and travel.

Patt is survived by her children: Jeff, Steve (Cathy), Paul, Jodie (Tom) Grebe, and Diane Pinnow; grandchildren: Carla (Antwan), Stefanie, Luke, Chris (April), Shaun (Shaelee), Mike, Colleen, Melissa (Travis), Joseph, Adam (Mary Beth), Zack, Josh, and Brandan; great-grandchildren: Autumn, Emily, Max, Sam, Conner, and Dylan; and sister, Sallie Ceretto.

She was greeted on the other side by her husband of 54-years, Doug; daughter, Catherine McCormick; parents; and sisters, Marion "Jo" and Jeannette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Church
221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Church
221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was a staff gardener at Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Patt was one of my favorite, and longest serving, volunteers. Unfailingly sweet and good-natured with a wonderful sense of humor (meaning she always laughed at my jokes) she was a delight to work with. When I'd tease her about how strong she was as we lugged tubs of mulch and clippings around, she'd laugh and say she developed upper body strength by carrying six kids around! What a sweetheart - my condolences to family and friends on your loss.
Chris Harper
Other
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results