Patt Lang

Nov. 13, 1931 - March 11, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Patt Lang, age 90, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born November 13, 1931, in Milwaukee, the oldest of four daughters of Henry and Marie (Miech) Erdmann. She graduated from West Allis Central High School and worked in clerical positions until her marriage.

On September 5, 1953, she married Doug Lang at St. Rita's Church in West Allis. They had six children within eight-years and moved frequently throughout the Midwest for Doug's job with GTE. After retirement they became "snowbirds" in the Phoenix area until his passing in 2007.

Patt was a member of Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and Olbrich Gardens, and transcribed books to braille. She loved socializing, golfing, playing cards, fishing, reading, and travel.

Patt is survived by her children: Jeff, Steve (Cathy), Paul, Jodie (Tom) Grebe, and Diane Pinnow; grandchildren: Carla (Antwan), Stefanie, Luke, Chris (April), Shaun (Shaelee), Mike, Colleen, Melissa (Travis), Joseph, Adam (Mary Beth), Zack, Josh, and Brandan; great-grandchildren: Autumn, Emily, Max, Sam, Conner, and Dylan; and sister, Sallie Ceretto.

She was greeted on the other side by her husband of 54-years, Doug; daughter, Catherine McCormick; parents; and sisters, Marion "Jo" and Jeannette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

