Collins, Patti (Steil)

CRANSTON, R.I. - Patti Collins, formerly of Monona, Wis., passed away on July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 16, 1951, in Green Bay, Wis., daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Freiss) Steil. Patti's work career began at TWA where she was a flight attendant for several years and enjoyed traveling to many countries. Patti's was a life dedicated to helping others. When her daughters were born, Patti was devoted to raising them. Later, Patti returned to college to become an RN and spent her last several years as a nurse in the critical care, cardiac, and intensive care units of a hospital. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, Patti was a wonderful aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Patti is survived by her husband, Steve; two daughters, Katelyn (Conall) McBrien and MacKenzie Collins; grandchildren, Rory and Margaux McBrien; and siblings, Peter (Cathy) Steil and Mary (Fred) Schaefer. A Memorial Service celebrating Patti's life will be held in the spring of 2021 by the sea, in the town she loved most, Newport, R.I. Donations in Patti's name may be sent to Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be sent to the family through Patti's husband, Steve Collins, at: [email protected]