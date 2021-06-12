Anderson, Paul Marcus

VERONA - Paul Marcus Anderson, 59, of Verona, died of natural causes at his home on May 31, 2021. Paul was born June 16, 1961, the third generation of Swedish immigrants. Paul grew up in Madison and was a wild child from the beginning. The family home was situated on an incline, and as a 2-year-old he would push his stroller to the top of the hill, jump in and ride down, much to the chagrin of his mother. He continued to live life in this fashion. Paul graduated from Memorial High School in 1979. He attended college at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison, and graduated from Edgewood College in 2003, with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He became a realtor and a broker shortly after that, working with the Stark Company. In 2009, Paul established the Madison Buyer Agency, where clients appreciated his direct communication style, prompt responses, and knowledge of the market and Dane County. Paul was outright dedicated to helping his clients buy a better home, no matter how long it took.

Paul is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kathleen Emery; daughter, Halle Kunzke-Anderson; sister, Sara Anderson; aunt, Lillemor Ekdahl; stepdaughter, Alexandra Wardwell (Ben Walker) and their children, Iver and Thorin; stepsons, Joseph Wardwell (Leslie) and Max Wardwell (Siera Yanna); brother-in-law, Mark Emery (Sherry); sister-in-law, Rebecca Emery; brother-in-law, Sam Emery; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Axel Roy Anderson and Patricia Curran Anderson; and sister, Marta Iverson.

Paul was a complicated person. He was extremely charming and funny, with a sarcastic wit. He had an intelligent, competitive, driven and stubborn personality. Paul was bookish. He loved words and the New Yorker magazine, by which he fell asleep every night, reading. A persistent fascination with the sky, cloud formations, sunrises and sunsets brought him outside at odd times of the day. In the winter he would marvel at the way light burst through a window through crystals, and in the summer, he delighted in spotting hummingbirds and fireflies in the garden. He found similar happiness leading his daughter through the woods or across a lake toward unspoken destinations, or perhaps just for the sake of exploration, regardless of season, sun or snow.

Paul was a natural storyteller, regaling anyone who would listen to hilarious escapades, impossible situations, and funny happenings. He loved sharing puns and ridiculous pictures he found online. He truly found joy in making people laugh.

Although Paul appeared to be outgoing, he was in actuality an intensely private person who disliked most gatherings, sporting events, shopping venues, and preferred being at home to any other place on earth.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held July 9 at 6 p.m. in the RED CROWN CLUB, The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, WI 53703. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fitchburg Serenity Club, Second Harvest Foodbank or the charity of the donor's choice.