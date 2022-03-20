Paul A. Bariola

June 29, 1943 – March 16, 2022

MADISON - Paul A. Bariola, 78, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, following a short illness with T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. He was born on June 29, 1943, in Tontitown, Ark., the son of Lino Bariola and Cesarina (Mantegani) Bariola. In 1961 he graduated from Springdale High School in Springdale, Ark., where he was a member of Future Farmers of America, followed by attendance at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he earned a B.S. in Agricultural Economics in 1965 and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity.

Following his university studies, he moved in 1966 to Wisconsin, where he met Bernice Enke in the Dominic Club (a Catholic young adults' group). They were married in her hometown of Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Oct. 21, 1967, at St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church. They settled in the Spring Harbor neighborhood of Madison, which was the first home of their two daughters, Pauline and Rachelle, followed by a move to Fitchburg, Wis. in a neighborhood subdivision surrounded by agriculture, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Paul's career began at Pet Milk, first in Arkansas and then taking a transfer to Belleville, Wis. He moved to American Family Insurance in 1968, where he remained for over 38 years until his retirement. He was a well-known, award-winning agent in the Madison area with many loyal customers.

Paul was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish in Madison, where he served as a lector for many years. He was also involved in the Knights of Columbus from age 18 until his death, frequently serving as an officer, including Grand Knight of Council No. 4527 from 1977 to 1978. He was dedicated to many charitable activities with the Council, notably including organizing KC group concessions sales at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Following his retirement from insurance, he also supported numerous other charitable efforts in Fitchburg and Madison, including the Fitchburg Senior Center, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, and the Lacy Garden, with untold hours of his time.

As empty nesters, Paul and Bernice spent many years being very active with gardening, bowling, estate sales, hosting garage sales, visiting casinos, dining out (often with a two-for-one coupon), producing homemade wine, and supporting the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the sports teams of the University of Wisconsin and the University of Arkansas. He frequently combined activities he enjoyed with his charitable efforts, such as growing hundreds of pounds of tomatoes each summer which he then donated to the food pantry. He supplied hosta plants to countless friends, relatives, and neighbors, and for the grounds at his church and the KC Clubhouse. He was active until the day before his death, completing the spring pruning of his grape vines, a legacy of his Italian family background growing up on a farm that produced Concord grapes. He was very proud of his daughters and granddaughters, and often told others of their activities.

Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernice; his children, Pauline Bariola (Jon Joy) of Seattle, Wash. and Rachelle Bariola (Robert Oemig) of Pewaukee, Wis.; granddaughter, Celeste Joy Bariola; step-granddaughters, Olivia, Madelyn and Alexandra Oemig; his sister, Gloria Graddy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Paul's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002