CUBA CITY - Paul U. Birkett, 84, of Cuba City, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City with Pastor Jessica Graham officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Services and burial will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.

Paul was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Cuba City, Wis., the son of Homer and Lois (Dent) Birkett. He married Mary Ellen Sheffer on Aug. 28, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2014.

Paul was a graduate of Cuba City High School in 1954 and UW-Platteville in 1958. He served with the 32nd Infantry Red Arrow Division of the Army National Guard, Platteville, serving in Fort Lewis, Wash. Paul retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after 35 years of service. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Paul was a member of the Cuba City Lions Club, serving as president, vice-president, and membership chair. He was honored with the Lions Distinguished Service Award, Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Gift of Sight Award, Lion of the Year and Lions Knight of Sight Award. Paul was a past member of the Cuba City School Board and served on the City of Presidents Committee in Cuba City.

Paul was a dedicated community servant, finding great passion in serving others and giving. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather. He never missed a child's or grandchild's event. Paul enjoyed all things Cuba City athletics and music, his Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed traveling, camping and planning adventures, especially summer vacation car trips. Paul treasured his many friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone and immediately be their friend. He was a soft spoken man with a strong faith and compassionate heart. We will miss our Papa Paul.

Survivors include his children, Julie Marie (Alan) Piper, Janesville, Wis., and Steven Alan (Tina) Birkett, Fennimore, Wis.; four grandchildren, Maggie (Lucas) Niemeyer, Drew Piper, Brianna Birkett and Matthew Birkett; a sister-in-law, Margaret Birkett, Montello, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Birkett, Ron Birkett and an infant brother; a sister, Maxine "Pat" (Jack) Robson; and a great-nephew, Samuel Straub.

A Paul U. Birkett Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Epione Pavilion. We are grateful for all of the tender care, compassion and love given by his caretaker angel family over so many years.

