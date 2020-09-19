Borman, Paul Raymond

MADISON - Paul Raymond Borman, age 55, of Madison, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Paul was born on Sept. 14, 1964, to Robert F. and Marie (Brown) Borman. Paul enjoyed fishing, writing, painting and watching the Packers. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. Paul is survived by his mother, Marie (Brown) Watters; daughters, Estrella Teniente, Olivia (Quinn) Ruff and Alisia (Todd) Mroz; 10 grandchildren; Diane; family and friends.

Paul was passionate about helping others and shared the following on May 6, 2020: During this time of social distancing there are people who absolutely need contact with people. I myself being sober for a while now with no desire to use drugs or alcohol still really miss my AA and NA meetings. There is no comparison to being able to see people face to face and hear about their struggles or victories. Getting a hug from those who you have grown to trust and care about is priceless - especially if you are having some really bad days. So, if you know someone in recovery, give them a call and let them know you care. If you know they are struggling, try to help them. Sadly, in some cases it's not enough but let's try to help in some small way. You never know, you could be saving someone's life.