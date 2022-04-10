Paul M. Downey Sr.

May 20, 1934 - April 2, 2022

Paul Downey, age 87, followed a soft breeze to heaven on April 2, 2022.

He was born in Madison to Eugene and Mildred Downey on May 20, 1934. After graduating from Edgewood High School in 1952, he joined the US Air Force, serving in the far East before landing in Upper Michigan and marrying Helen MacArthur. Paul and Helen settled in the Madison Area and were joined by daughter Cheryl and son Paul Jr. After Helen's passing in 1971, Paul married Sherrill (Beck) Thompson and welcomed her daughter Marcie to the family. For the past 38-years, Paul had the company of his best friend and soul mate Mary Harbort.

Paul had a mind for service, evident in his time in the Air Force followed at different times by being active in the Junior Achievement Program, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Madison South Rotary Club where he was a past President and recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship. He was most proud of his career as a business consultant in his own firm of Downey and Associates, guiding small businesses to grow and prosper. In retirement, he returned to teaching as a substitute at Deforest Schools.

Paul is survived by his love Mary Harbort; his daughter, Cheryl (Truman) Gee; and son, Paul Jr. He is further survived by Mary's sons: Todd, Jeff, Randy, Jerry, and Gene (Ashley); along with the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren of his wonderfully blended family.

He is welcomed into heaven by parents, Gene and Millie; brother, Bob; sisters, Mary and Carol; and his first wife, Helen.

Paul's family wishes to thank the staff at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie for their amazing care and support, Moments Hospice for their comforting assistance and guidance, and the Madison VA hospital for their medical care and direction.

Per Paul's wishes, there will be no immediate services, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.