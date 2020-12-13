Horstmeier, Paul H., Jr.

MONONA - Paul H. Horstmeier Jr. was born on Feb. 22, 1933, in Madison, to Margaret (Hopkins) and Paul Horstmeier. He passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Monona.

Paul graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. He served his country as an MP in the Korean War Conflict from 1953-1955. On May 30, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Wittrock, at St. Patrick's Church, Madison.

His career was in law enforcement. He started as a patrolman with the Dane County Traffic Department in 1957 and retired as a Lieutenant with the Dane County Sheriff's Department in 1990. He served on the board of the Dane County Credit Union from 1975-2002 and acted as Santa's helper for many years at the DCCU.

Paul is survived by his seven children and their families, Deb (Carl) Ruedebusch, Jeff (Rita), Doug (Cindy), Greg (Beth), Ann (Mike) Lane, Paula Baumann and Nancy (Ed) Hixon; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Joe (Mauranda) Horstmeier and their daughter and sons, Mia, Atticus and Gideon; Nic (Cami) Horstmeier and their daughter, Ruby; Jake (Kate) Horstmeier and their son, Rowan; Alexia (Jacob) Birenbaum and their daughter, Lily; Gabby (Sam Cares) Horstmeier, Will Horstmeier, Theron (Rea Solomon) Baumann, Tenley Baumann and Rachel Hixon. Paul is further survived by his wife, Mary Yager of Lancaster, Wis., and extended family in Grant County; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; and his brothers, Robert and Laurence.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a future date. Paul's family wishes to thank SSM Health at Home and SSM Health at Home Hospice caregivers and Dr. Karen Lentfer for all of their wonderful care and support given to Paul. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

